Gov. Josh Shapiro among speakers at Democratic National Convention tonight

Michelle and Barack Obamas, Doug Emhoff among highlights on night two of DNC; what to expect day

Michelle and Barack Obamas, Doug Emhoff among highlights on night two of DNC; what to expect day

Michelle and Barack Obamas, Doug Emhoff among highlights on night two of DNC; what to expect day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be one of the speakers on Day 3 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention tonight in Chicago. The assembled delegates are also expected to hear from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will deliver the keynote address as he officially accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination. Other speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The theme for Day 3 of the DNC is "A Fight for Our Freedoms." The Democratic Party intends to highlight how Vice President Kamala Harris will protect Americans' freedoms and portray former President Donald Trump as a threat to freedom. Harris will officially accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night, the final day of the DNC.

The official schedule has yet to be released, so when Shapiro will speak is unknown.

Day 3 of the convention will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS News Philadelphia will stream Shapiro's speech on your mobile or streaming device, and the full speech will later be available on demand on our YouTube channel.

Shapiro was a top contender for Harris' running mate before she selected Walz. The Pennsylvania governor released a statement shortly after the announcement earlier this month, calling Walz a "strong addition to the ticket."

Harris and Walz held their first campaign event together at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, where the Minnesota governor told the crowd, "Pennsylvania, I know you know this, but my God, what a treasure you have in Josh Shapiro."

At the Aug. 6 event in North Philadelphia, Shapiro also told the crowd, "I love being your governor."