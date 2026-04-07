Philadelphia students return from educational trip of a lifetime to South Africa

Eight young women from the KB Foundation are back home in West Philadelphia after what they describe as the trip of a lifetime to Cape Town, South Africa.

The girls said they were excited to share the unforgettable moments from their journey, from seeing wildlife up close on safari to visiting historic landmarks that deepened their understanding of the world.

"Oh my God, there's no way I'm really in Africa," one student said during the trip.

"This was definitely an experience," another added.

The group had the chance to see lions in the wild and visit Robben Island, where former South African President Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 of the 27 years he spent behind bars after fighting against apartheid.

But KB Foundation founder Kirk Berry says the trip was about more than history. It was about helping the girls imagine what is possible for their futures.

That included a visit to PricewaterhouseCoopers, where the students were exposed to the world of global business.

"We are hoping this can be somebody's story," Berry said. "We want this to be something positive that shapes their life."

The girls say it did exactly that.

Along the way, they also gave back, donating shoes and food while visiting communities very different from their own.

"It made us all feel more grateful for what we have," one student said.

"We gave them shoes, we also gave them food," another shared.

"I saw everybody's faces and how happy they were getting the food. It really made me happy," a third student added.

And yes, the trip also included trying some local delicacies.

"We had caterpillars, termites," one student said, laughing. They even tried the insects with peanut butter.

The girls said the experience was eye-opening and has changed the way they see life.

The KB Foundation plans to take a group of boys to South Africa next year, with fundraising expected to begin soon.