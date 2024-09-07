City of Philadelphia preps for anticipated presidential debate between VP Harris and former President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are only a few days away from the highly anticipated presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Around the National Constitution Center, workers spent most of Saturday setting up barricades. Security will be tight, and the city is warning residents to prepare for congestion and detours around the area.

"I think it's going to be real congested down here, it always is when there is events," said Aaron Gamble, who lives in Old City.

Only a few blocks away from Gamble's house, police temporarily blocked lanes Saturday evening as barricades went up around Franklin Square Park and down 5th, 6th, and 7th streets before road closures go into effect.

"I know not to drive during that time so I may park my car somewhere else maybe away from the traffic," Gamble said.

The city said beginning Tuesday morning Race and Arch Streets will close in the area of the Constitution Center. Market Street will remain open.

"I work from home but my partner commutes to New Jersey so I think she's going to have to figure out a different plan for those coming days so will probably add maybe 15 minutes hopefully no more to her commute," said Aaron Mason.

The city said the eastbound lanes on the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey will close after the evening rush hour. The westbound lanes will remain open.

Mason just moved here from Boston. He said the increased traffic is a small price to pay to have the debate in his backyard as both campaigns focus on winning Pennsylvania.

"We were excited to register here and have a chance to vote, it's cool to be in a place where your vote make more of an impact than in Boston," Mason said.

The city also said to expect residual delays on surrounding roadways, and additional street closures with possible demonstrations before and during the debate. They said some roads may not reopen until Wednesday.