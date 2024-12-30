Philadelphia woman who lives in home Jimmy Carter helped build remembers his lifelong service

Jimmy Carter helped build homes in Philadelphia. One of the homeowners remembers his legacy.

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia and the people the organization has served are remembering the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100. Carter's humanitarian work helped shape the lives of people around the world, including in Philadelphia.

In 1988, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, brought their Carter Work Project to North Philadelphia, partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build five homes on Wilt Street. The homes stand today as a testament to their commitment to providing shelter for low-income families.

"I think about it all the time," said Illona Johnson, a 73-year-old resident of one of the Wilt Street homes. "It's a blessing to have one of these homes for low-income people. It's a blessing."

Johnson moved into her home in 1994 as a young mother. She is deeply grateful for the home, which provided her with a safe place to raise her son.

"I've been here a good while, and I'm not going anywhere," she said.

Philadelphia Habitat for Humanity CEO Corinne O'Connell said the Carters helped jumpstart the success of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, which began in 1985, just three years before the Carters came.

"We had the great privilege in 1988 to host the Carter Work Project," O'Connell said. "We were just baby Habitat Philly at that point."

O'Connell praised Carter's humility.

"Servant leadership comes to mind. Really humble," she said. "Both he and Mrs. Carter — not names on the sides of buildings, in plaques and flashy and fancy. More of, let their actions speak."

Habitat Philadelphia has since expanded its efforts, building and selling 272 homes and completing repairs on more than 1,000. O'Connell attributes much of this success to the foundation laid by Carter's work.

"It's remarkable. Every day I come to work, and I look out the window, and here's Wilt Street, to be reminded of the impact of President and Mrs. Carter," she said.

To honor Carter's legacy, Habitat plans to invite the public to sign framed walls that will be incorporated into future homes built in Philadelphia.

As she reflected on Carter's life, Johnson said his impact extended beyond bricks and mortar.

"He was helping people, and that was his purpose right there," she said. "A long time to be here. And he did what he had to do."