Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia builds homes in West Philly, inspired by Jimmy Carter's humanitarian work

With each nail and piece of plywood, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are building hope and an affordable foundation for families.

"It's very fulfilling for me just to be able to give back," said Geno Concepcion, who's participated in about 10 volunteer builds.

Concepcion donated his time Tuesday afternoon by helping Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia build four homes on North 40th Street in West Philly. He said part of his motivation to give back comes from former President Jimmy Carter. Carter rallied thousands of volunteers for more than 35 years to help build affordable housing after he left the White House.

"Watching him continue to work through even the later stages of life, I wanted to be able to do the same things," Concepcion said.

This week, Habitat volunteers recorded a video wishing Carter a happy 100th birthday as he marked the milestone moment.

Volunteers with @Habitat_org in #Philadelphia are wishing former President #JimmyCarter a Happy 100th Birthday! No other former US President has hit this milestone. #JimmyCarter100 @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/lcVJL2LkxK — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) October 1, 2024

"It's amazing, talk about a lifetime and legacy of service just absolutely remarkable," said Corinne O'Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

In 1988, the former president and first lady, Rosalynn Carter, rolled up their sleeves and spent days in North Philly helping build a block of homes on Wilt Street with Habitat. Their commitment to community has improved lives and helped Habitat homeowners achieve the American dream.

"Those homes on Wilt Street where the Carter Work Project took place are still owned by Habitat homeowners, and our office sits right across the street," O'Connell said.

The project on North 40th Street in West Philly has been in the works for a few years and has now been named Rosalynn's Way in honor of the late Mrs. Carter, who also spent decades advocating for affordable housing. She died in November 2023 at 96.

"These four homes when sold to homeowners will be 280 homes that Habitat Philadelphia has built, which is remarkable," O'Connell said.

Construction is set to be completed next summer.