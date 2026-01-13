Chance of rain, snow Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Expect increasing and thickening clouds Wednesday in the Philadelphia region before a truly game-changing cold front. Highs will be in the 50s, and we'll have a chance of some early evening showers developing.

As colder air sweeps through, some of that could mix with or change to snow. Total accumulations will be little, if any, across the city, with a coating up to an inch north and west into the mountains. Precipitation will be over by daybreak Thursday.

NEXT big weather change

Behind the cold front, some sun will return for the end of the week, but bitterly cold temperatures pour in. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s; barely above freezing in many spots, with a gusty wind making temperatures feel like the single digits and teens by Friday morning.

Because of this, a NEXT WEATHER ALERT has been issued for both days due to this Arctic blast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Rain/snow at night. High 53, low 40.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold and windy. High 33, low 29.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert, bitter start. High 33, low 19.

Saturday: Seasonable. High 42, low 27.

Sunday: Cold again. High 34, low 27.

Monday/MLK Day: Bitter cold. High 31, low 19.

Tuesday: Very cold. High 32, low 18.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast