Terminal C security checkpoint temporarily closes at PHL as government shutdown impacts TSA staffing

The TSA has temporarily closed one security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday as the partial government shutdown impacts staffing.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the Terminal C security checkpoint was temporarily closed due to staffing constraints with TSA. All other checkpoints are still open.

The move will help shift staff to other security checkpoints. It comes as the partial government shutdown continues to impact the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, FEMA and other agencies.

Friday marks the first time TSA employees will miss a full paycheck in this shutdown. CBS News reported this week that more than 300 TSA employees have quit and unscheduled absences among airport security officers have more than doubled during the partial shutdown.

Anyone heading to the airport during this partial government shutdown should be sure to check TSA wait times at PHL and check their flight status.

Despite the shutdown, ICE and CBP remain funded after lawmakers passed a multibillion-dollar cash infusion for the agencies last summer as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

DHS on Wednesday restored the Global Entry program, a membership similar to TSA PreCheck that allows for quicker access when returning to the U.S. after international travel.