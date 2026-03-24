ICE agents at Philadelphia International Airport draw mixed reaction from travelers

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport are now seeing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

It comes as the White House deployed the immigration agency to over a dozen airports hard-hit by Transportation Security Administration staffing shortages amid the partial government shutdown. The Trump administration claims that ICE agents are at airports to help support TSA officers who aren't being paid and to help cut down on long security lines.

Throughout the day, there has been a mixed reaction to seeing the agency here at the airport.

"No concern at all," Bob Rice of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, said. "If they don't get in my way, I don't get in theirs."

"I think it's more of a nuisance than a help," Crystal Maples of Philadelphia said.

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport were split on how they took in the presence of ICE agents posted at security checkpoints.

Kirk Thelander, of Chester Springs and a frequent flyer, hopes agents can help keep lines moving.

"They're here to help offset some of the workload from TSA right now," Thelander said. "So, that's fine."

Others, though, didn't see the need.

"I think it's a waste of resources," Akiesha Little of Chester said. "If you're not paying TSA, why are you paying ICE?"

"I think that we should have funding for the people who really do the job," Laura Lee Dobbins of Medford, New Jersey, said. "This is not ICE's job."

The agency's appearance drew one protestor from the Lehigh Valley to the D/E checkpoint.

"These guys are standing around," Steve Papelian, a protester from Nazareth, said. "Why aren't they going after the bad guys? They don't need them here."

The White House deployed ICE to 14 U.S. airports this week as TSA callouts hit a record high due to the partial government shutdown. CBS News reported nearly 20% of TSA staff called out at PHL on Monday.

"I did plan ahead," Maples said. "I'm actually three hours early."

"Our flight's not till 3:40," Dobbins said. "So, I figured we'll have lunch at the airport."

"Our flight doesn't leave till like 5:30," Little said. "But we were scared that we'd rather be early on the other side than miss the flight."

Fortunately for flyers, wait times were low for most of Tuesday. Travelers say they're thinking of the TSA officers who are working with no paycheck.

"They're wonderful. I thank them every time I'm here," Thelander said. "I'm glad that they're here."

"Pay TSA," Little said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he doesn't think it's a good look for the city to have ICE agents at the airport. He urged them to do their job and uphold the Constitution. Krasner said his office will be monitoring the situation.