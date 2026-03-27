Secret Service agent escorting Jill Biden accidentally shoots himself at Philadelphia International Airport

A U.S. Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg while escorting former first lady Jill Biden at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. at the airport.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the agent accidentally fired his gun while in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV near the 1 PIA Way access point and the Pennsylvania Tower.

CBS News Philadelphia

The agent was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition, police said.

Police said no one else was injured and there were no disruptions to operations at the airport.

Police remain on scene investigating the incident.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Secret Service for more information and are waiting to hear back.