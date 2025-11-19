Philadelphia International Airport reopening security checkpoints closed during government shutdown

Two security checkpoints that were closed inside the Philadelphia International Airport during the government shutdown are set to reopen after two weeks.

The Terminal A-West and Terminal F TSA checkpoints will reopen on Thursday and resume their normal operating schedules, according to a post on the airport's social media accounts.

Current checkpoint hours:

A-West: 5 a.m.–10:15 p.m.

5 a.m.–10:15 p.m. A-East: 4:15 a.m.–8:15 p.m.

4:15 a.m.–8:15 p.m. B: 3:30 a.m.–9:15 p.m.

3:30 a.m.–9:15 p.m. C: 4:15 a.m.–8:00 p.m. (TSA PreCheck only)

4:15 a.m.–8:00 p.m. (TSA PreCheck only) D/E: 3:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m.

3:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. F: 4:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

The checkpoints were closed on Nov. 5 as the longest government shutdown in American history put a strain on TSA staffing. During the shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a 10% reduction in flights at 40 of the country's busiest airports to cope with an air traffic controller shortage, prompting days of flight delays and cancellations at PHL Airport.

The FAA lifted that order early Monday morning after the House and Senate passed a bill to end the 43-day shutdown on Nov. 12.