Woman says she escaped "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney section by lying

Police continue to review hundreds of thousands of videos and pictures from the alleged "house of horrors" owned by the late Raymond "R.C." Horsch and his son in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

They're working to identify possibly more victims.

Police and the FBI concluded a three-week extensive search of the Chew Avenue property on Friday. Now, a woman we're identifying only as Jane Doe is speaking to CBS News Philadelphia about her interactions with both Raymond Horsch and Eugene, his son.

Jane Doe said she met Raymond and Eugene Horsch in Camden in 2013. Records show Raymond Horsch would have just been released from prison.

Jane Doe said she did drugs with them back at their home at 417 W. Chew Ave. and blacked out.

She regained consciousness and said Raymond Horsch was standing over her, taking pictures.

She said she had to lie to get out of the home, saying that she saw both of them again days later in Camden, where she alleges they threatened her life. That was the end of her interactions with them until a year later.

In 2014, she said, she was arrested by an undercover police officer in Kensington for prostitution.

Jane Doe said she gave the officer information that the Horsches were allegedly known to be violent toward women.

"I was like, why don't you go after the two dudes who are out here hurting women?" Jane Doe said.

"He didn't seem too concerned about it. He didn't really write it down or anything. But a lot of us didn't bother making a formal police report because we didn't think it would matter," she said.

Asked why she believed it wouldn't matter, Jane Doe said, "It seemed like back then, like they kind of just didn't think it was a top priority to do it. And so a lot of us were scared because either we had warrants or ... we were on drugs or we didn't think that they would believe us."

Today, Jane Doe said she's turned her life around. She is a mom and went through a court-ordered diversionary program that cleared her record.

She showed us emails of her recent contact with police after the Horsch investigation broke in June.

She said old, difficult memories have come rushing back.

"It was definitely shocking, and it was scary because it brought everything up like I had repressed for so long," she said. "But working with detectives and stuff, and like feeling like they actually are investigating it, it kind of makes it a little better."

CBS News Philadelphia has been in touch with Philadelphia Police about Jane Doe's claims. We reached out to the officer whose name Jane Doe provided but did not hear back from him.

A police spokesperson declined to comment for this story except to say the department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit.

Eugene Horsch remains incarcerated on firearms charges.

He has not been charged in connection with any of the allegations concerning 417 W. Chew Ave.

His attorney has only said they are negotiating with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for ongoing coverage of this investigation and follow on YouTube for extended "House of Horrors" coverage every Friday.