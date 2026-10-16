Attorney for Eugene Horsch, son of suspected serial killer, calls Olney investigation "runaway train"

Eugene Horsch's attorney, Jerome Brown, called the investigation into his client and the alleged "house of horrors" in Olney a "runaway train" in an exclusive interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Law enforcement sources have said they are investigating Eugene Horsch's father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, as a "suspected serial killer" and have found human DNA inside their house on West Chew Avenue. Horsch died in 2025.

Eugene Horsch is awaiting trial on federal firearms charges and other counts. What's now a massive investigation centered on the house that father and son shared started with Eugene Horsch's arrest during a traffic stop near Independence Mall in June.

"This is the most unusual search that probably anyone has ever seen as far as I know," Brown said.

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Police and the FBI have torn up the Olney property at 417 West Chew Ave. looking for any signs of human remains.

"It has sensational claims being made," Brown said.

Brown said the claim that Raymond Horsch was a serial killer is not consistent with the man he knew. Some of the allegations are "shocking," he said.

"I knew he had these weird photographs that he took, that he recreated death scenes and things of that nature," Brown said.

But Brown said he did not suspect the elder Horsch of murder.

Law enforcement sources have alleged Raymond Horsch preyed on vulnerable women in Kensington for years, and Eugene Horsch likely has valuable information about his father's alleged crimes. Police have said they found more than 1 million images and videos in the house, some of which officials described as "graphic and dark."

Brown declined to say whether Eugene Horsch is answering questions from federal investigators.

Brown said he speaks frequently with his client and that they are in negotiations about his case with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for ongoing coverage of this investigation and follow on YouTube for extended "House of Horrors" coverage every Friday.