Inside Philadelphia's "house of horrors": The complete breakdown, episode 1

What started as a traffic stop in June 2026 near the Philadelphia federal courthouse near 6th and Market streets unravels into one of the city's most horrifying investigations. When a National Park Services ranger approached a black BMW, they found fake DEA credentials, weapons and an unidentified woman.

That stop has since led federal and local investigators to 417 W. Chew Ave. — a home now linked to seven missing women, terabytes of graphic video evidence stored on computer drives and a disturbing basement laboratory.

In this episode, investigative reporters Joe Holden and Liz Crawford break down how suspected serial killer Raymond "R.C." Horsch hid in plain sight as a self-published author and filmmaker, why his son Eugene remains silent in federal custody and how forensic teams are using K9s and chemical treatments, including luminol, to fully explore the property now known as Philadelphia's "house of horrors."