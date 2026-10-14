Woman describes encounter with Philadelphia suspected serial killer R.C. Horsch: "The devil in disguise"

Police and the FBI were back at the so-called "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Wednesday, sifting for human remains in the investigation into suspected serial killer Raymond "R.C." Horsch.

A Jane Doe spoke with CBS News Philadelphia about creepy interactions she had with Horsch and his son Eugene Horsch.

"The devil in disguise," Jane Doe said. "I honestly believe he was the devil in disguise."

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told CBS News Philadelphia that she met R.C. Horsch five years ago. She said he took this photo.

The Jane Doe remembered eerie details of a second-floor bedroom at 417 West Chew Ave.

"That room that they took me in was a crazy room," she said.

She said she first met R.C. Horsch's son, Eugene Horsch. He pulled over while she was standing at a bus stop. She said she recognized a woman in the front passenger seat of Eugene Horsch's car.

"She called me over to the car," she said, "and I was asked if I would be interested in a few dollars to take some pictures."

She said she visited the Horsch residence only one time. She said back then, she was in active addiction. She described that dark bedroom in detail.

"It had this old bed, like the old-time hospital beds with metal frames and the metal bars, and it had a set of handcuffs hanging off the side," she said. "That bed really freaked me out."

She recalled feeling uncomfortable with the line of questions R.C. Horsch was asking, including about her family and friends.

"I did [feel in danger] once the questions started being asked," she said. "I started being asked questions about my life, about getting high, as far as where I go, who I associate with."

She said she feels lucky while watching news reports showing police digging up the property for human remains as their search drags on for traces of more than half a dozen women whom police say have ties to the Horsch home.

Police have put up parking regulation notices on the block, saying they're extending the investigation into a third week.