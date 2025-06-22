Phillies fans find ways to stay cool amid extreme heat in Philadelphia region

Philadelphians find different ways to beat the heat on Sunday

Philadelphians find different ways to beat the heat on Sunday

Diehard Phillies fans didn't let the heat deter them from getting to Citizens Bank Park early to grab the perfect tailgate spot ahead of Sunday night's division match-up against the Mets.

"Under the overhang, you got to get K Lot," Bailey Delp, from Pottstown, said. "We usually stay in M Lot, K Lot has the overhangs, stay out of the sun."

Many like Meredith Henry know exactly what to do to stay cool as the temperatures rise. She packed her backpack with several cool water bottles.

Meanwhile, some like Jamie Magnotta were left to simply sweat it out as her son enjoyed the Phillies Carnival ahead of first pitch.

"It's hot, yet they don't seem to be affected by it, nope. He's having a blast jumping around, they're going to do flips," Magnotta said.

As the sun began to set, many came to Spruce Street Harbor Park hoping to cool off along the water.

Water ice, ice cream and a cozy seat along the Delaware waterfront made for a nice escape, said 9-year-old Elayna, who was relaxing with her family along the river.

"We came here because it was cool here," she said.

Whatever the strategy, those in Philly say buckle up with the brunt of the hot weather still to come.