Woman killed in Germantown hit-and-run, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly hit-and-run in Germantown. Police say the woman never had a chance.

She was run over while walking on the sidewalk.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the 5400 block of Greene Street on Thursday. Police say the driver of a white Chevy SUV jumped the curb and smashed into a utility pole. The driver then continued on the sidewalk, hitting the victim and dragging her about 15 feet.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

"This is a real, real tragedy for this woman, who appears to have just been walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle jumped the curb, hit this utility pole, broke it in two places and struck her," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.  

An eyewitness told police four people got out of the SUV and ran away.

Police say the victim, who was in her 40's or 50's, was wearing scrubs, but didn't have any identification on her.

