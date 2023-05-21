4 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash after driver t-bones vehicle while fleeing traffic stop
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at 16th and Vine streets.
Police said they originally pulled over a driver for running a red light but when officers approached the car, they said the suspect drove off and crashed into a car with four people inside.
The driver then took off running, police said.
Two of the victims are in critical condition and the other two are expected to be okay.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.