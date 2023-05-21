4 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash after driver t-bones vehicle while fleeing traffic stop

4 hospitalized in Philadelphia hit-and-run crash after driver t-bones vehicle while fleeing traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at 16th and Vine streets.

Police said they originally pulled over a driver for running a red light but when officers approached the car, they said the suspect drove off and crashed into a car with four people inside.

The driver then took off running, police said.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and the other two are expected to be okay.