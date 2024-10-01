Philadelphia-area grocers worry port strike could cause shortages, price increases

Here's how groceries in the Philadelphia region could be affected by the port strike

Local grocery stores and delis throughout the Philadelphia region fear the ongoing dockworker strike at ports along the East Coast will lead to a shortage of produce, which could mean families spending more money at the checkout.

Chris Mentzer, managing partner at Rastelli Market Fresh in Marlton, said if the strike continues for weeks, his store may run out of its most popular fruit: bananas.

"Seventy-five percent of bananas come on boats," Mentzer said. "If this continues, and we don't have those ports open, you're going to see definitely an effect of not having bananas."

Mentzer said other items he may run out of include mangos, olives, imported cheeses and olive oil.

He added if customers do find these foods, they may be forced to spend more money for them.

"Unfortunately, what happens is when manufacturers are short, they tend to raise the prices on the product, as it's shorted, because it's in more demand," Mentzer said.

Other imported items will be affected, too.

At Polka Deli in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, owner Katarzyna Kucharska said many of her items, from snacks to chocolates, come from Poland.

She said her vendors told her they only have enough items to supply her for the next two to three weeks.

"We're not feeling the effects yet," Kucharska said. "However, we are thinking ahead, and I'm afraid that other shops may be thinking ahead as well. There might be a run on inventory."

If there's a run on inventory, she could end up paying more for items she needs for the holiday season, including Christmas chocolates.

"We are definitely concerned about our bottom line," Kucharska said.