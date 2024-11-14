Watch CBS News
Local News

Car catches fire at Philadelphia gas station

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Fire crews were at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station on Thursday after a car caught fire.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a burned husk of what appeared to be a sedan at a Shell station on Frankford and Tyson Avenues in the city's Mayfair section.

gas-station-fire-philadelphia.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Frankford Avenue was blocked off with caution tape as crews put out the fire. It wasn't clear when the street might reopen.

We've reached out to the Philadelphia Fire Department for more information on what started the fire and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.