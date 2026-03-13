Philadelphia Fur Ball helps find home for rescue pets, supports 150-year-old animal shelter

Their little faces are impossible to resist as they captured every heart during the Morris Animal Refuge Fur Ball In South Philadelphia Friday night.

The Morris Animal Refuge, one of the oldest animal shelters in the country, has been serving animals in Philadelphia for over 150 years. Their mission is to save lives and give animals a second chance and find their fur-ever home.

"Our main goal is adoption and to provide homes for animals, but it's so much bigger than that. We focus on educational and making sure the community knows resources are available so they can keep the animals they have and care for them properly," Joshua Vieth, the President of the Morris Animal Refuge, said.

The shelter says there is nothing like watching the bond form between a family and their new pet.

"You see in a child's face or on family who adopted a new cat or dog and the joy believe it or not you can see on the animals, it makes it all worth it," Vieth said.

"I always say we are saving two lives because a lot of times animals getting adopted is happy and the person adopting them gets a companion," Lewis Checchia, the Executive Director of the shelter, said.

The Fur Ball is also a small reminder of the love and joy our furry family members can bring.

All of the money raised will go straight to Morris's mission to help all homeless and unwanted pets in the greater Philadelphia region.