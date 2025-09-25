Sun returns Friday in Philadelphia region after Thursday's storms. Here's the weather forecast.

After a quick but very wet line of storms moved through the Philadelphia region Thursday evening, Friday will brighten up with some sun returning in the afternoon and slightly lower humidity.

But another round of rain will approach Saturday night into Sunday morning. We've increased the chance for showers on Sunday and Monday as some of the forecast models bring in some unsettled weather from the south, and the humidity will remain quite high for this time of year.

As for the tropics, Humberto remains a tropical storm but is likely to become a hurricane on Friday and a major storm by early Sunday morning. Models keep it from making landfall, but there is another area of interest that is likely to become Imelda. This storm could potentially have some eastern seaboard impacts late next week or even early the week following.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center has a 90% probability of it becoming our next named storm.

Your NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sun returns. High 83, Low 68.

Saturday: Clouds. High 81, Low 65.

Sunday: AM shower. High 78, Low 66.

Monday: Scattered showers. High 82, Low 65.

Tuesday: A few showers. High 76, Low 66.

Wednesday: Cooler. High 71, Low 60.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 68, Low 50.

