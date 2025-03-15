Philadelphia Flyers get shut out in 5-0 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

Mark Jankowski scored twice, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, Taylor Hall and Scott Morrow also scored, and Eric Robinson and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for Carolina.

Samuel Ersson finished with 26 saves for the Flyers, who have lost six of seven.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period, and Jankowski doubled the lead with 4:14 remaining in the opening period.

Hall made it 3-0 on a power play just 19 seconds into the second. Gostisbehere's shot from the point was turned aside by Ersson, but the puck went to Aho in the slot. His redirect trickled through Ersson's pads and Hall knocked it in from the right doorstep.

Jankowski got his second of the night as he beat Ersson for his eighth of the season and second two-goal effort in the last four games since he was acquired from Nashville. He had four in 41 games with the Predators.

Morrow capped the scoring in the final minute.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina got its fifth shutout of the season to strengthen its grip on second place in the Metropolitan Division, eight points ahead of third-place New Jersey.

Flyers: Philadelphia has lost seven of its last nine (2-6-1) and is near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Key moment

Late in the first period, Robinson drove up the right side and sent the puck toward the goal. Ersson swept it aside but the puck went to Jankowski in the left circle and he redirected it in past the goalie to make it 2-0.

Key stat

Philadelphia went 0 for 2 on the power play to fall to 0 for 18 over its last eight games.

Up next

Hurricanes play at San Jose on Thursday, and Flyers visit Tampa Bay on Monday.