Snider Youth Hockey players pumped to experience Flyers playoff run for 1st time

The Philadelphia Flyers are back home and back in the playoffs, and the excitement is reaching some of the city's youngest fans in a big way for the first time.

At Scanlon Ice Rink, dozens of athletes in the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education Program are experiencing the energy of playoff hockey in real time, even if many of them were too young to remember the team's last run in 2020.

Young athletes let out chants of "Let's go Flyers" as their skates carved through the rink and sticks pounded the ice surface, as players called for the puck and imagined themselves in orange and black.

For 7-year-old Domenico, the inspiration is simple.

"I love the No. 46," he said, referencing frequent-scoring forward Trevor Zegras.

Late Flyers owner Ed Snider founded the program with a mission that goes far beyond hockey, focusing on life skills, education and opportunity.

Coach Kareyna Baylor knows that impact firsthand.

"Once you fall, you get back up, and that's a life lesson," Baylor said.

Now a senior at Villanova University, Baylor is an alum of the program and has come full circle, returning to coach and mentor the next generation.

"They have an opportunity to make something out of themselves," she said. "Even when they feel like their environment says otherwise."

To truly understand the experience, I joined the athletes on the ice — carefully, with a walker in hand.

"We can just go all the way around, if you want," Baylor said jokingly.

Just trying to keep up with the fast pace on the ice, it didn't take long to see just how much passion these young players have for the sport, especially as Game 3 brings playoff hockey back to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

With Pittsburgh coming to town, the kids already know exactly how to give the Penguins, already on the ropes, a Philly-style welcome.

"Possibly ending Sidney Crosby's career," one young athlete said.

"Go home!" said another. "You're garbage!"

Because in this city, the love for hockey starts early and runs deep.