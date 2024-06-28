Philadelphia Flyers select Jett Luchanko with 13th overall pick in 2024 NHL draft

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers selected center Jett Luchanko with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft Friday night. Luchanko played for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Flyers traded their 12th overall draft pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for their 13th overall pick and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Luchanko finished as the 20th-best North American prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

The 17-year-old is 5-foot-11, 187 pounds.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 28: Jett Luchanko is selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 13th overall pick during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

During the 2023-2024 season, Luchanko scored 20 goals, 54 assists and 74 points in 68 games for the Storm.

The Flyers have a second first-round pick, No. 32nd overall, in Friday's first-round. In total, the orange and black have at least nine selections. The Columbus Blue Jackets must let the Flyers know whether they're sending over this year's second-round pick or next year's to Philadelphia as part of the Ivan Provorov trade.

Earlier this week, Flyers general manager Danny Briere and Philadelphia received word that 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov is joining the organization after his KHL team, SKA Saint Petersburg, released him from his contract.

The NHL draft is a two-day event, with Round 1 on Friday and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday. This year's event is being held in Las Vegas.