Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia fire near Amtrak tracks, disrupts train service to and from New York

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire near train tracks that's impacting Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York on Wednesday.

Images from Chopper 3 show flames and smoke at a property in the area of 12th Street and Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 captured several cars on fire at the property. There's no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Amtrak has placed a temporary hold on trains between Philadelphia and New York as firefighters work on battling the blaze.

The fire is close to SEPTA's North Philadelphia station. A SEPTA spokesperson said the train tracks belong to Amtrak, but the transit agency operates its Trenton line on the tracks. The spokesperson said train service has been suspended due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue