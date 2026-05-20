Philadelphia fire near Amtrak tracks, disrupts train service to and from New York

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire near train tracks that's impacting Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York on Wednesday.

Images from Chopper 3 show flames and smoke at a property in the area of 12th Street and Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 captured several cars on fire at the property. There's no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Amtrak has placed a temporary hold on trains between Philadelphia and New York as firefighters work on battling the blaze.

The fire is close to SEPTA's North Philadelphia station. A SEPTA spokesperson said the train tracks belong to Amtrak, but the transit agency operates its Trenton line on the tracks. The spokesperson said train service has been suspended due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.