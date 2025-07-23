Watch CBS News
1 adult killed, 2 children in critical condition after Philadelphia rowhome fire

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt,
Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two children were hospitalized in critical condition and one adult was killed in a house fire in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, fire officials said.

The fire broke out on the 3100 block of Stirling Street, just off Frankford Avenue, around 5:40 a.m. Videos from residents showed the home fully engulfed.

An unknown number of people were able to escape the burning home, Deputy Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Carl Randolph said.

The blaze was under control around 6:15 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Randolph said there were no working smoke alarms inside the house.

Anyone in need of a smoke alarm can call 311 to have them installed in their home for free, Randolph said.

The ages of the children were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

