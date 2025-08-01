2 children, adult dead after fire engulfs rowhome in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, officials say

Two children have died after they were critically injured following a devastating house fire in the city's Mayfair neighborhood late last month, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The fire engulfed a Mayfair rowhome on the 3100 block of Stirling Street, near Frankford Avenue, around 5:40 a.m. on July 23.

The two children were rescued from the rowhome and received emergency care at the scene before they were brought to the hospital, where officials say they later died. The ages of the children were not immediately available.

A woman was also killed in the house fire, and at least two other people received emergency care at the scene, officials previously said. Approximately 75 firefighters and support staff responded to the blaze, which was placed under control less than an hour later.

Deputy Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Carl Randolph previously said there were no working smoke alarms inside the house.

On Friday, members of the fire department and the American Red Cross visited homes on the 3100 block of Stirling Street to meet with residents, give advice about fire safety and install free smoke alarms. According to PFD, they've installed about 6,500 smoke alarms in Philadelphia homes so far this year.

Anyone who doesn't have a smoke alarm can contact Philly311 to have one installed inside their home for free.