Deadly Strawberry Mansion house fire that killed mom and 2 children, being investigated as arson An early morning rowhome fire that left three people dead was, according to police, intentionally set. Flames tore through the home on the 2500 block of Corlees Street in Strawberry Mansion. The family of the victims identified them as Ashley Thompson, who was seven months pregnant, and her two children, 6-year-old Assad and 4-year-old Alaya.