Residents in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park raise concerns as FIFA Fan Festival road closures increase traffic

In less than a week the FIFA Fan Festival will open in Fairmount Park, but some neighbors say road closures in the area are causing more traffic in their neighborhood.

Security video from a corner store shows a driver lose control Saturday afternoon and sideswipe a parked car. After impact a red minivan ended up on its side near 30th and Girard in Brewerytown.

"My heart was racing," one person said. "As soon as I turned my back there was a car leaning on its side."

The woman says she was walking to her car parked near the intersection but turned around after realizing she forgot her car key.

"That was the Lord," she said. "I might have got smashed."

According to neighbors, the driver was taken away in an ambulance. They also say another car flipped over in their neighborhood earlier this week.

"It's super dangerous. There's no stop sign or stop light here, and residents in the neighborhood are really sick of it," said Rye Hall, who lives nearby.

"Cars are just trying to beat the clock I guess, I don't know, but they go so fast and they lose control. They flip or ram into our cars parked on the street," Bridget Comfort said.

30th and Girard is about two blocks away from where the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill will take place.

The festival begins next week for the World Cup, but part of Poplar Drive is already closed, and some neighbors say the closure is making traffic in the area even worse.

"When Fan Fest starts, I absolutely will not walk right here," Comfort said.

Some neighbors are pushing for a stop sign or traffic light at the intersection. They also say they're concerned that the increase in pedestrians and traffic will cause problems during the World Cup.

"Especially because there's going to be people who are coming and they're not from a city potentially and they may not know how to navigate and cross," Hall said.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the City Streets Department about the neighbors' concerns and are waiting to hear back.