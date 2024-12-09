Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI, Philadelphia UPS store owner share tips for avoiding scams this holiday season

By Aziza Shuler, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tips for avoiding scams, keeping money and gifts safe this holiday shopping season
Tips for avoiding scams, keeping money and gifts safe this holiday shopping season 01:57

As online shopping surges during the holiday season, the FBI is warning that the season of giving is also prime time for criminals scheming to steal packages, personal information and money.

Among the most common scams:

  • Non-delivery scams, when buyers pay for items that never arrive
  • Non-payment scams, when sellers ship goods but are never paid
  • Gift card fraud, when fraudsters request payment via prepaid gift cards
  • Fraudulent text messages containing fake links and tracking numbers

"Oddly enough, those text messages are often targeted toward older individuals," said Jarrett Janako, owner of the UPS Store in Fairmount, Philadelphia. "It's hard to tell whether they're real or fake. I suggest bringing them into your local UPS store so an associate can verify them."

Janako, who recently opened a second UPS location in South Philadelphia just in time for the holiday rush, says his team is working to protect the community from porch pirates and other scams by offering package holding and secure mailbox services.

"Mailboxes are essential, especially during the holidays," Janako said. "You can use our address, and your packages will be safe. You won't have to worry about someone stealing them from your porch."

To stay safe this holiday season, the FBI recommends:

  • Use strong, unique, and complex passwords.
  • Double-check the legitimacy of websites and links.
  • Use a credit card rather than a debit card when shopping online.
Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.