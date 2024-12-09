FBI, Philadelphia UPS store owner share tips for avoiding scams this holiday season

As online shopping surges during the holiday season, the FBI is warning that the season of giving is also prime time for criminals scheming to steal packages, personal information and money.

Among the most common scams:

Non-delivery scams, when buyers pay for items that never arrive

Non-payment scams, when sellers ship goods but are never paid

Gift card fraud, when fraudsters request payment via prepaid gift cards

Fraudulent text messages containing fake links and tracking numbers

"Oddly enough, those text messages are often targeted toward older individuals," said Jarrett Janako, owner of the UPS Store in Fairmount, Philadelphia. "It's hard to tell whether they're real or fake. I suggest bringing them into your local UPS store so an associate can verify them."

Janako, who recently opened a second UPS location in South Philadelphia just in time for the holiday rush, says his team is working to protect the community from porch pirates and other scams by offering package holding and secure mailbox services.

"Mailboxes are essential, especially during the holidays," Janako said. "You can use our address, and your packages will be safe. You won't have to worry about someone stealing them from your porch."

To stay safe this holiday season, the FBI recommends:

Use strong, unique, and complex passwords.

Double-check the legitimacy of websites and links.

Use a credit card rather than a debit card when shopping online.