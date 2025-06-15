Philadelphia-area families celebrate Father's Day with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

While some families celebrated Father's Day over brunch or backyard barbecues, others gathered at Citizens Bank Park for the Philadelphia Phillies game.

For Buck DeSantis of Conshohocken, it's become a yearly ritual.

"It's America's old pastime," DeSantis said, standing alongside his father, Richie, and his 8-year-old son, Chase.

The DeSantis family has marked Father's Day at the Phillies game every year since 2019, when Chase was just starting to form memories of the ballpark.

Now, the entire family joins in. This year, Buck's daughter Layla tagged along. She described her dad as "kind, nice and always there when I need him."

Across the tailgates, sons and daughters of all ages reflected on what makes their dads special.

Emily Augugliaro, who came with her extended family, said her husband shares a lot of traits with her own father.

"Just always present … even if they're not home all day long," she said. "Making the time that they're home count."

Many dads shared what parenting had taught them — and one quality stood out.

"Patience," said Ramon Turner.

"Patience, for sure," said Sal Colosi.

Tyler Galbreth, from Lancaster County, celebrated Father's Day with friends, grilling in the Citizens Bank parking lot.

"We're all dads sent away by our wives ... to appreciate the fatherhood that we provided," Galbreth said. "I can't say that fatherhood is any more of an amazing honor than it is, so what better way to spend it with great men in battle in the fatherhood that it is."

The Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-4, Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.