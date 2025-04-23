Man posing as electrical worker accused of stealing over $6K from Philadelphia home, police say

Police are investigating after they say a man posed as an electrical worker and stole over $6,000 and jewelry from a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to a burglary report shortly before 6:30 p.m. on April 22 in the 1900 block of Fulmer Street in the city's Bustleton neighborhood.

According to police, a man knocked on the victim's door around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, claiming to be from an electric company. The man allegedly said he was working in the area and had to inspect the victim's house to ensure their electricity was functioning properly.

Police said the victim allowed the man inside and the two went to the home's basement, where the electrical box is located. The two were in the basement for about 30 minutes before the man abruptly left the house, according to police. The man was allegedly speaking Spanish on his phone throughout the visit, and the front door was unlocked, police said.

The complainant told police that about an hour later, he found that his bedroom dressers had been rummaged through.

The man is accused of stealing approximately $5,000 in U.S. currency and 9,000 Chinese Yuan, which converts to over $1,200 in U.S. dollars, as well as a locked safe containing jewelry.

Northeast Detectives are handling the investigation.