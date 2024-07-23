Nearly 2 dozen car windows destroyed in Philadelphia's Fairmount section overnight, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A recent rash of car vandalism in Philadelphia's Fairmount section has left dozens of windows shattered and glove compartments ransacked.

Residents said they feel uneasy and that they are looking for answers.

Police are again on the lookout for vandals who destroyed close to two dozen car windows overnight Tuesday in Fairmount and Francisville.

The vandalism happened as detectives were actively investigating other incidents over the last several weeks in which vandals hit cars in neighboring areas.

"It's really a problem," Jess, who lives in Fairmount, said. "Obviously, you don't want this to be a fear every time you park your car."

Jess noticed the damage while out for a walk just after noon Tuesday.

Police sources said that the vandals are more often than not looking to steal loose change and other valuables.

"I've just taken valuables out of my car, but I never really kept much in my car," Jess said. "I just hope I'm not the next target, but obviously, there's no way to predict that."

A few blocks away on Wiley Street near Roberto Clemente Playground, there were more smashed car windows.

"I am concerned about what happens in the community," Linda said. "I was unaware of that many cars being vandalized. That's ridiculous."

Police sources said that after something like this, patrols would increase in the targeted areas. But most times, the vandals catch on and move to another neighborhood.

"It's very unclear if anything is being done," Jess said. "It keeps happening. People keep posting for their neighbors, but we haven't seen much change. I think people are looking for the city to do something to stop this."

"I hear about them every now and then, but I'm a homebody — but I might see a car here and there smashed — but that many cars? That's ridiculous," Linda said. "I don't know, I don't know. That's ridiculous and doesn't make any damn sense. Something should be done about that."