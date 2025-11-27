New traffic pattern for Philadelphia Eagles fans driving home from Black Friday game at the Linc

Fans who will be driving home from the Eagles' Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears will notice a new experimental traffic pattern — designed with the goal of clearing out the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots more quickly.

The city managing director's office says there will be a new route to get onto I-76 eastbound for the Walt Whitman Bridge. Traffic will be routed onto Darien Street from Pattison Avenue and up to the on-ramp at Packer Avenue.

Additionally, Packer Avenue eastbound will be closed at 10th Street.

That closure on Packer might disrupt your usual route if you park in any of the lots west of 10th Street: lots Q, R, V, W and X. If you need to head east over the bridge or onto I-95, you will have to get onto those highways from Broad Street or Front Street.

"We encourage fans to please follow direction from police officers directing traffic," the managing director's office said in a statement. "This is a test exercise to improve lot exit time; your patience and feedback are appreciated."