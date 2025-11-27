Watch CBS News
Local News

New traffic pattern for Philadelphia Eagles fans driving home from Black Friday game at the Linc

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Fans who will be driving home from the Eagles' Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears will notice a new experimental traffic pattern — designed with the goal of clearing out the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots more quickly.

The city managing director's office says there will be a new route to get onto I-76 eastbound for the Walt Whitman Bridge. Traffic will be routed onto Darien Street from Pattison Avenue and up to the on-ramp at Packer Avenue.

Additionally, Packer Avenue eastbound will be closed at 10th Street.

That closure on Packer might disrupt your usual route if you park in any of the lots west of 10th Street: lots Q, R, V, W and X. If you need to head east over the bridge or onto I-95, you will have to get onto those highways from Broad Street or Front Street.

"We encourage fans to please follow direction from police officers directing traffic," the managing director's office said in a statement. "This is a test exercise to improve lot exit time; your patience and feedback are appreciated."

eagles-parking-lot-traffic-closures-friday-nov-27-2025.jpg
Mapcreator/CBS News Philadelphia

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue