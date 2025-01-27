Want to see the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in New Orleans? Don't get sacked by scammers.

Tips for avoiding scams when buying tickets to see Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl

With Eagles fans now setting their sights on the Super Bowl in less than two weeks, beware of scammers trying to sell you game tickets or travel packages.

As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster was $5,800. On StubHub, the cheapest seats were around $4,500.

Some of the most expensive tickets are running north of $50,000.

The Better Business Bureau warns if you find a price that seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is a scam, said Kelsey Coleman.

"With any big event, scammers are always jumping on board," Coleman said. "Stick with the resellers that are known to be trusted."

The official NFL site lists Ticketmaster, Seat Geek and Sports Illustrated Tickets as verified authorized resellers.

If you're looking to purchase game tickets on other resale sites, you can check to see if you're buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member by looking up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com.

The BBB warns to never purchase tickets through sites like Craigslist or social media like Facebook Marketplace. Also avoid sellers who want you to pay using third-party payment apps like Venmo, Zelle or PayPal. Scammers prefer payment apps since those methods can often be untraceable and difficult to reverse.

"The thing about counterfeit tickets that's different than other counterfeits is even if you have them in your hand you don't know that the barcode is real, you don't know if that ticket is actually going to scan," Lucas Gutterman with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group previously told CBS News.

Just getting to New Orleans for the big game might wind up costing you big bucks, too.

The cheapest nonstop flight from Philadelphia to New Orleans was nearing $1,000 as of Monday afternoon. That's if you want to leave on the Friday before the game and return the Monday after.

American and Delta announced additional flights out of Philly for fans looking to fly south.

According to Hotels.com, getting a room near the stadium could run between $800 and $8,000.

Flying out of nearby cities like New York or Baltimore, or staying away from the stadium, could help save you money.

No matter what you're paying for, the BBB says it's always best to pay with a credit card because credit cards generally give you better fraud protection than using a debit card or a payment app.

"The biggest thing is just don't get desperate," Gutterman said. "There's a lot of FOMO. When people are desperate they're more likely to get scammed."