Four Philadelphia Eagles fans sue Washington Commanders after railing collapsed at FedEx Field last season

Four Eagles fans sue Washington Commanders after railing collapsed at FedEx Field last season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Viral video captured the frightening moments in the stands. Last season, a railing collapsed at FedEx Field, which sent Eagles fans falling onto concrete.

Now, some of those fans are taking legal action.

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans are suing the Washington Commanders, alleging they are still coping with injuries after a railing collapsed last January following a game at FedEx Field.

The four fans are each seeking more than $75,000 for injuries they say they are still dealing with, including medical costs and loss of income.

"It is remarkable how many mistakes were made," Robert Sokolove, an attorney from Curtin & Heefner LLP representing the Eagles fans, said.

"The railings themselves were inadequate," he added.

Video of the incident shows the four friends waiting for quarterback Jalen Hurts as he was walking off the field. Just as Hurts begins to high five the crowd, the railing gives – sending several people tumbling to the ground and narrowly missing Hurts himself.

"It could have been catastrophic," Sokolove said.

Sokolove said after the fall, neither the team nor stadium staff assessed his clients' injuries.

"There was no care given, no medical attention, no contact," Sokolove said. "They didn't even get their names."

Hurts can be seen helping fans and later wrote a letter to the NFL and Washington Commanders about follow-up action is being considered.

"The only person that seemed to be helping the people who landed on the ground is Jalen Hurts, the guy who almost got clobbered," Sokolove said.

Sokolove also said while one of the men injured takes a selfie with Hurts immediately after the fall, that doesn't discount the seriousness of what happened.

"You're in a fog, you're in a daze and I dare say when you end up literally at the feet of Jalen Hurts, you're probably still in the fog," Sokolove said.

Sokolove said while his clients deserve to be compensated, these lifelong Eagles fans want something more

"They're really interested to make sure this doesn't happen again to anybody," Sokolove said.

After the incident, the team issued a statement saying the fans were offered an on-site medical evaluation and left of their own accord.

CBS3 reached out to the Commanders about this lawsuit, but we have yet to hear back.