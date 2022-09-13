Watch CBS News
Four Eagles fans suing Washington Commanders after scare in stands at FedEx Field last season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four Philadelphia Eagles fans are suing the Washington Commanders after a scare in the stands last season. A railing collapsed last season as the fans leaned against it to high-five Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Birds beat Washington in January.

The fans ended up falling onto a concrete surface at FedEx Field.

The fans are now asking for more than $75,000 each.

The Commanders have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

