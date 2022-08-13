Philadelphia Eagles fans have high hopes as Birds open preseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles may not have put a notch in the preseason win column Friday night, it was a great afternoon for tailgating and perfect weather to take in a game.

The Eagles are back and fans say they have been waiting for this. They say they are feeling good ahead of the season despite the loss.

It's the chant that never gets old. Fans showed off their Eagles spirit and it echoed off of Lincoln Financial Field.

There was also no shortage of tailgates before the game. There were lawn games, barbecues and a little beer pong.

"It's like when everyone is tailgating and has their Eagles jerseys on, we are all family for that one day," a fan said.

Many fans arrived early, saying they have been waiting for the Eagles to hit the field. They say there's nothing better than a preseason game under the Friday night lights.

Fans were all decked out in their Eagles gear as they filled the stands inside the Linc to watch the Birds take on the New York Jets.

"I think they are going to do good this year. I think they picked up a lot of players," a fan said.

"This year I got some high hopes just like any other season," said another.

"We can't wait for the football season and you can't beat the Philadelphia Eagles fans," a fan said.

"It's preseason but I am here anyway like it's the real season," a fan said.

"There is nothing like it. Just being here, the fans, the energy. We are the best fans out there. Nobody got nothing on us," a fan said.

Fans leaving us with one thing.

"I think they're gonna make it to the Super Bowl," a fan said.

The Birds' first regular season game is Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against the Detroit Lions.