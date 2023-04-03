Eagles Cheerleaders holding auditions for 2023 team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders have started the audition process for potential candidates to join their 2023 team. Eagles Cheerleaders serve as global brand ambassadors, entertain on gameday, and connect with fans everywhere.

Interested candidates must record a video with a brief introduction about themselves and a dance routine. Applicants will be evaluated on the execution of choreography and technique, retention of choreography, showmanship, and professional presentation.

Candidates can submit their virtual open-call audition video online through Sunday, April 16.

If you are selected as a semi-finalist, you will be notified on April 26 via email. A list of semi-finalists will also be posted here.

To learn more about the audition process and submit an audition, visit cheerauditions.philadelphiaeagles.com.