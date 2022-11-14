Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.

After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.

Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with a finger injury.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke about what's driving the team's success.

"You get conviction and you get confidence that your daily process, right, the way you go about your business daily, you're seeing results from it," Sirianni said. "We're results-aware but process-driven. We will talk about that all the time because we know if we continue to stick to the process, good things will happen. And so, I think, it is just an example of 'hey, good things are happening when you're doing things the right way, when you got the right people in the building.'"

If they win on Monday, it'll be the ninth straight win for the Eagles.