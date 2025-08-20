Philadelphia looks to increase parking enforcement, add "pop-up" lots with SEPTA cuts looming

With SEPTA service cuts coming soon, Philadelphia is urging both residents and commuters to consider alternate travel plans as experts predict an increase in vehicle traffic across the city and region.

SEPTA's plan to eliminate 32 bus routes, shorten 16 and reduce service on 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines will likely lead to more cars on the roads — and make commutes about 18-20% longer, according to one estimate. And that's just the first round of cuts taking effect Aug. 24, with more coming in January if state legislators can't come together and provide funding to cover the transit authority's $213 million budget gap.

Many SEPTA riders will bear the brunt of the cuts by waiting longer for their transportation or traveling farther to a stop. But other passengers who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia in recent weeks say they plan to drive or take a ride-hailing service to commute if their SEPTA route goes away or becomes too crowded.

In preparation for the impending cuts, the city released a guide Tuesday encouraging travelers to explore options besides driving in the city, like park-and-ride — parking at a train station away from Center City and then riding the train in.

Here are some other changes being made with the goal of lessening traffic.

Traffic enforcement changes in Philly

The city says the Streets Department's Traffic Operations Center will be staffed between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to cover all peak commuting hours. The center can adjust the timing of traffic signals if needed and coordinate a repair crew.

The Right-of-Way Unit in the department will also work with construction and utility permitholders to limit closures on arterial roads and major streets, but any emergency work will still proceed.

Changes to parking and enforcement

To keep traffic moving, inspectors from the Right-of-Way Unit and Highway Division will patrol city streets to make sure permitted work doesn't start before 9 a.m., during peak commuting hours.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will also be involved, increasing enforcement on North Broad Street and ensuring no parking in lanes meant for travel during peak hours.

PPA and the city may add additional "pop-up" parking at vacant properties near transit stops, according to the guide.

Commuters who can avoid driving in or around Center City, especially during rush hour, are encouraged to do so.

The guide also points to other modes of transportation like the PHLASH bus, the Indego bike share and walking.