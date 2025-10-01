Man dies in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Kensington section, where at least 35 shots were fired from an automatic rifle, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened near the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Small said police arrived at the scene and found a man lying on the ground next to a motorized bike. The 31-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Small.

CBS News Philadelphia

Small said investigators found 35 spent shell casings from an automatic rifle at the scene. He said surveillance video showed that the 31-year-old man was riding a motorized bike when he was shot.

The shooting is under investigation, and the motive is unclear, Small said.