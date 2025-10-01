Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Kensington section, where at least 35 shots were fired from an automatic rifle, police said. 

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened near the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Small said police arrived at the scene and found a man lying on the ground next to a motorized bike. The 31-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Small.

homicide-kensington-ave-100125-frame-6108.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Small said investigators found 35 spent shell casings from an automatic rifle at the scene. He said surveillance video showed that the 31-year-old man was riding a motorized bike when he was shot. 

The shooting is under investigation, and the motive is unclear, Small said.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue