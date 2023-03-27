Philadelphia's water is safe to drink for now but that could change soon

Here's what we know about the water worries in Philadelphia

Here's what we know about the water worries in Philadelphia

Here's what we know about the water worries in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The water you drink is safe, for now, but Philadelphia public work officials say you should prepare for potential issues starting Tuesday. This all has to do with a chemical spill in Bucks County that happened on Friday.

The mayor's office said they'll be taking questions at 5 p.m. Monday in what has become a crisis over the safety of the drinking water in the city.

On Sunday night, workers at Kelliann's Bar and Grill in Spring Garden were filling up pitchers of tap water. They're following the advice of Philadelphia city officials.

The Philadelphia Water Department says it's confident the water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday.

A leak of between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of what's known as a latex emulsion product made its way into Otter Creek and then into the Delaware River.

The company, Trinseo Altuglas LLC in Bristol, described the chemical as 50% water and 50% latex polymer. The plant manufactures acrylic resins.

The chemical plume began making its way down the Delaware River. Intakes for the city's Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant draw from the Delaware River, several miles downstream from where this leak occurred.

During a virtual news conference Sunday night, officials said the threat of chemicals was diminishing as the contaminated water got diluted in the Delaware River.

"They saw no visual evidence of any plumes in the Delaware River," Mike Carroll, the deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure and sustainability of Philadelphia, said, "and so far, testing of river water is revealing no levels of contamination near the Baxter intake that we would be concerned about."

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are recommending residents in the following zip codes outlined in orange bottle their tap water ahead of Monday night's deadline, enough to drink and cook with for up to 48 hours.

Philadelphia Water Department

Residents can track the impact of the spill on a map provided by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

"There's no need to go out and buy bottled water," Carroll said. "If you want to store water, you should feel free to draw it from your tap."

Dr. Tim Bechtel, a professor of geoscience at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, says the city's recommendation is appropriate and cautious, and he's urging residents to heed the city's recommendation.

"We don't have time in these few hours since the spill to do the full toxicological scientific study," Bechtel said, "so just in the interest of public safety as the plume is passing, don't drink the water."

Numerous water companies outside the city issued statements that their supplies were not affected in an attempt to clear up some of the confusion.