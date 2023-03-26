Philadelphia tap water safe to drink through Monday night, water department says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Water Department says tap water is safe to drink in the city through Monday night after a chemical spill Bristol Township, Bucks County.

"Based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling, we are confident tap water from the Baxter plant will remain safe to drink through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27," the PWD tweeted.

PWD says the updated time is based on when the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will take river water to move through treatment and water mains before it reaches customers.

The spill of a latex product occurred Friday night in Bristol Township in Otter Creek, which is along the Delaware River tributary.

The earlier advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution, PWD says. Testing has not shown the presence of water impacted by the spill in the Baxter system at this time, according to PWD.

Residents can track the impact of the spill on a map provided by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say there is no risk associated with inhaling the water or skin contact. Bathing and showering with the water is fine.

Press briefing on the City’s emergency response to the chemical spill on the Delaware River Posted by Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Above is the full press conference from OEM.

Bucks County officials also released a statement regarding the spill:

Residents in Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, and Bensalem Township who may have questions should contact their water provider. The County will update residents as information becomes available.

Officials say that Pennsylvania American Water, Aqua and the Lower Bucks Joint Municipal Authority claim there is currently no adverse impact on the Bucks County drinking water.

PWD says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates once more information becomes available.