Philadelphia DA announce arrests in gang war involving "The Close-Range Gang," two other groups and 31 victims

Philadelphia DA make arrests in gang war involving three groups and 31 Victims

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said on Friday they arrested members of three different gangs that were at war with each other in the streets of the city. The DA's office calls this a major bust.

Investigators identified 12 members of three groups called "The Senders, The Clappers, and the Close-Range Gang."

They were all involved in 16 different incidents across South Philadelphia from April 2021 to May 2023. Twelve of them were non-fatal shootings, two gunpoint carjackings, one stolen car, and one homicide. In total, there were 31 victims.

CBS News Philadelphia was at one of the shootings on Ritner Street in January 2022 where police said three men were shot. Detectives said the gangs see it as a game.

"On social media, they compare it to a basketball game," said Philadelphia Detective Kelley Gallagher. "How that works is for every shooting victim they say they have a point."

Investigators said the groups would retaliate against each other.

"These are kids. These are young people doing horrific things. This is their idea of a good idea," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Officers used ballistic evidence, cellular data, witness statements and social media to track them all down.

"The Senders and the others on this case were so public about their actions, so willing to brag about them, be specific about them, and name their victim in one way or another," Krasner said.

Of the 12 members they identified, police say they arrested all but one.