Philadelphia Distance Run: What you need to know about road closures and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of runners are on their feet Sunday morning for the Philadelphia Distance Run. The half marathon is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Art Museum.

The Philadelphia Distance Run is among the fastest half marathons in the world, with six world records broken at the event in the past.

Road Closures due to race

Even if you're not participating in the race, it could impact your Sunday drive.

The race will begin on 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway and head eastbound to Logan Circle before going around the south side of the circle and then back to westbound on the parkway. It will then continue west onto Kelly Dr., make left onto Falls Bridge, and a left onto MLK Dr. to the 7-mile marker and turn around.

The race will then continue west on MLK Dr., making a right turn at Falls Bridge, another right turn onto Kelly Dr. and continue east to the finish line located in front of Art Museum steps.

This will affect traffic patterns along Kelly Drive and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. However, the good news for runners is that this route is considered one of the flattest, meaning there are not a lot of hills, plus it takes you through some of the most scenic parts of the city.