Mini soccer pitch opens at Dilworth Park as Philadelphia continues countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The countdown continues to the six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia. In the spirit of it all, Dilworth Park is now home to a miniature pitch.

"We've been working on this project for a year," Keri Murschell, director of sponsorship and community marketing at NRG, said, "and we're so excited that today is the day of the official launch of the Vivant NRG pitch."

Not long after officially cutting the ribbon, the pitch was getting good use by some young soccer players, including 5-year-old Sam. His dad, Adam Robinson, also tested out the turf.

"There are already so many people here on a Friday morning," Robinson said. "Think what it's going to be when it comes to the weekend, when it comes to the summer, when it comes to the World Cup."

There's also cornhole, giant lawn games and chairs for people to enjoy in the space.

"We will have activities all summer long," Murschell said. "There will be games that NRG is providing."

Four-year-old Josie Weckel came out with her twin brother, George and mom, Maddie.

Her favorite part of the day?

"Playing soccer," Josie said with a smile.

The 7,000 square foot mini soccer field sits near where the pickleball courts used to be and not far away from the FIFA World Cup countdown clock.

"Dilworth Park is at the heart of Center City and Philadelphia," Amy Genda, vice president of strategy and design for Center City District, said.

The mini pitch is free to use and open to the public at Dilworth Park through October.