Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner, police to discuss lower homicide totals, safe New Year celebrations

Philadelphia's law enforcement leaders will wrap up 2025 with tips on celebrating New Year's Eve safely, and review the city's year-end crime numbers.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and Philadelphia police officials are set to speak in a news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Krasner's office said in a news release that the city is ending 2025 with "historical crime reductions."

Data on Philadelphia police's website shows homicides, violent crimes and property crimes are all down in 2025 compared to 2024.

Homicides dropped from 269 in 2024 to 220 in 2025, a decrease of about 18%.

Earlier this week, Bilal urged Philadelphia residents not to celebrate the arrival of 2026 by firing their guns in the air. Celebratory gunfire is hazardous and cause injuries or death, Bilal said.

Philadelphia will host a major New Year's Eve celebration on the Ben Franklin Parkway with fireworks following a concert from LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy and Technician the DJ.

This is a developing story and will be updated.