Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hits man with machete after sexual assault in Center City hotel, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 30, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 30, 2023 (AM) 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old woman hit a man in the head with a machete after she was sexually assaulted inside a Center City hotel on Sunday morning, police said. 

The incident happened at the Best Western on the 1200 block of Vine Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Police said the 43-year-old man was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. He is being treated as a prisoner, according to police. 

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital. The Special Victims Unit is holding the scene. 

A weapon was recovered, police said. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.