Woman hits man with machete after sexual assault in Center City hotel, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old woman hit a man in the head with a machete after she was sexually assaulted inside a Center City hotel on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at the Best Western on the 1200 block of Vine Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Police said the 43-year-old man was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. He is being treated as a prisoner, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital. The Special Victims Unit is holding the scene.

A weapon was recovered, police said.