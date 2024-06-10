Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy among 3 injured in crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was among three people injured in a car crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section on Monday, police said. 

The crash happened at Frankford and Solly avenues just before 5 p.m.

The 4-year-old was placed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and will be airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia once he's stable. 

A 67-year-old man was also critically injured in the crash, and a 26-year-old woman was placed in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale. 

Police said the 67-year-old man driving a red Hyundai lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue and struck a white Volkswagen on the driver's side door, which was occupied by the 4-year-old and a 26-year-old woman. 

The Volkswagen was driving southbound and about to stop at the traffic light when it was hit, according to police. As a result of the crash, the Volkswagen spun out of control and stuck an overpass on the passenger side of the car. 

The 67-year-old man driving the Hyundai is in police custody, but it's unclear if he'll be charged at this time. 

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:58 PM EDT

